Valentina Smaliokha, a resident of Snovsk in the Chernihiv region, harvested nearly 500 kg of white mushrooms this year. According to her, she cannot recall such a bountiful harvest in her entire life, as various types of mushrooms appeared en masse in the forests all at once this season.

As she told the publication CHEline, she has been foraging for mushrooms for many years, but this year’s season turned out to be special. Usually, different species appeared one after another, but this time white mushrooms, butter mushrooms, honey mushrooms, chanterelles, green mushrooms, and Polish mushrooms grew almost simultaneously.

“In previous years, it went like this: one type of mushroom would fade away, and another would start to appear. But this year—somehow, they’re all here at once and in huge numbers. I don’t remember anything like this happening in my entire life,” Valentina shared.

She picked the most white mushrooms. She dried, froze, and pickled part of the harvest, and sold the rest. For preserving, she used a stove with an oven and an electric dehydrator.

She prepared the pickled mushrooms using a family recipe. According to Valentina, there were buyers for both the freshly picked mushrooms and the ready-to-eat dried and pickled varieties.

Trips to the forest helped her take her mind off the war

For her, mushroom season was not only an opportunity to stock up for the winter and earn some money, but also a chance to take a break from everyday worries. At the same time, during her trips to the forest, she sometimes came across dangerous war-related finds.

“We found a little peace of mind in the forest. But at the same time, we also found war-related items. We didn’t go near the border, because mushrooms are mushrooms, but life is more important,” the woman emphasized.

Source: CHEline

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