Meta will add the Your Algorithm feature to Facebook, allowing users to independently choose and manage the topics that appear in their feed and Facebook Reels. To do this, they will be able to mark topics as interesting or not interesting, and recommendations, according to the company, will change immediately after the settings are updated.

Setting topics in the feed

Facebook users will be able to open Your Algorithm or select the “interested” or “not interested” labels through the three-dot menu next to individual posts. Such buttons may also appear directly below posts.

Meta notes that the platform may ask additional questions to clarify exactly what the user liked or disliked. People will also be able to use their own words to indicate what content they want to see more or less of. This was reported by The Verge.

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Use of large language models

The new feature is part of a set of artificial intelligence-based tools that Meta uses to personalize content on Facebook. The company is also more broadly using large language models in post-ranking systems.

According to Meta, large language models can take into account interests, context, and intentions expressed in natural language. This should allow users to directly explain to the algorithm what content they want to see more or less often, and allow the recommendation system to adapt to such preferences within the same session.

Your Algorithm was previously launched on Instagram, while Meta introduced a similar feature called Dear Algo on Threads.

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