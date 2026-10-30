In the United States, Meta settled a lawsuit filed by an 18-year-old girl from Mississippi during jury selection in a California state court in Los Angeles. The plaintiff, identified as K.D.B., alleged that Meta designed Instagram and Facebook to be addictive, which, she said, led to mental health problems and eating disorders. The agreement was reported by the plaintiff's lawyers, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Proceedings will continue against Snap

Jury selection began on Wednesday in a case that was initially set to hear claims by two teenagers — S.J. and K.D.B. — against Meta and Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company. Several days before jury selection began, Meta also settled S.J.'s lawsuit.

Following Meta's agreement with K.D.B., the trial is expected to continue only against Snap. K.D.B.'s attorney, Emily Jeffcott, said the plaintiffs seek to improve children's safety on social media and hold technology companies accountable.

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Test case among thousands of lawsuits

This is the second case in a California state court in Los Angeles involving lawsuits by young people who claim that Meta, Snap, TikTok and Alphabet-owned YouTube designed their platforms to encourage compulsive use. S.J., a 16-year-old girl from Illinois, and K.D.B. said they began using YouTube at about the age of three and other platforms at around age nine.

The plaintiffs linked the development of compulsive habits to features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling. The companies rejected claims that their platforms were designed to create addiction among young people and said they had measures in place to protect underage users.

The case was selected as a test case among thousands of similar lawsuits in the United States. In the first case, which concluded in March, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and YouTube negligent and awarded a young woman $6 million in compensation.

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