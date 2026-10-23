In the United Kingdom, regulator Ofcom found no significant changes in the share of children encountering harmful content on social media during the first nine months after new platform duties to protect minors came into force. This was reported by The Guardian.

The requirements for technology companies were introduced in July 2025 under the UK Online Safety Act. They obliged platforms to protect children from pornography, material about suicide, serious violence, racism, misogyny and bullying.

Ofcom’s assessment

The study covered British children aged eight to 17. The regulator monitored their interaction with harmful content on services where users publish material, assessed the impact of such content, the use of safety tools, and children’s well-being after viewing dangerous material.

Ofcom described the results as alarming and said it had no evidence of a change in the severity of harm experienced by children after the new rules were introduced. Among the dangerous material encountered by minors, the regulator cited graphic pornography, videos of violence and content about weapons, which made children feel less safe at school and in their neighbourhoods.

The role of recommendations

Children most often found pornographic content in personalised recommendation feeds. Girls were more likely to report feeling upset or confused after viewing it. Material about suicide and eating disorders also mostly reached children through personalised feeds, with girls most often encountering both types of such content.

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The regulator also found that boys and young men who view motivational and self-improvement content can quickly move on to more radical posts promoting misogyny and racism. To evade moderation systems, the authors of such content use deliberately distorted hashtags and coded wording.

Response and next steps

The NSPCC charity said that children continue to encounter harmful material at an alarming rate. Ofcom responded that the industry had remained unregulated and without proper accountability for more than 20 years, but companies that fail to meet their obligations will face enforcement action.

The regulator said the data do not cover the period after pressure on Facebook, YouTube, Snap, Roblox and TikTok over child safety was stepped up. Ofcom also reported some reduction in harmful content on Minecraft, Call of Duty, YouTube, Pinterest and Facebook, as well as an investigation into TikTok launched in July.

Next spring, the United Kingdom plans to introduce a ban on providing social media services to users under 16. It is to cover Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and X, but will not apply to WhatsApp and Signal messengers.

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