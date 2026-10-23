The Greek parliament has approved a bill banning children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms. The ban will take effect on January 1, 2027.

User age verification

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that social platforms will have two and a half months to develop a mechanism for verifying users' ages while protecting their privacy.

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Greek authorities explain the decision by their desire to support parents in countering constant scrolling through feeds, which, in their assessment, takes away children's sleep, concentration and time to communicate with friends.

European context

Greece is among seven European Union countries that, together with the European Commission, are seeking solutions for online age verification. Australia was the first to adopt legislation restricting minors' use of social media last year. At the same time, a similar law adopted in France was annulled by the country's Constitutional Council in August.

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