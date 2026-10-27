On October 27 in Warsaw, 24 Polish athletes took an oath ahead of their participation in the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. The ceremony was held at the Olympic Centre with the participation of Minister Jakub Rutnicki and Deputy Minister Paweł Borys.

Polish team lineup

As Interia Sport reports, the Polish team will compete in 12 sports. The team includes representatives of boxing, breaking, judo, road cycling, 3×3 basketball, athletics, archery, swimming, fencing, table tennis, triathlon and windsurfing.

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Participants include table tennis players Katarzyna Rajkowska and Patryk Żyworonek, archer Mikołaj Stankiewicz, triathlete Wiktor Król, fencer Danuta Tym, as well as swimmers Zofia Kowalska-Franczyk and Fabian Janiszewski. Poland will be represented by six athletes in athletics and four female athletes in 3×3 basketball.

Competitions in Dakar

The Youth Olympic Games in Dakar will officially begin on October 31 and last for two weeks. The final events are scheduled for November 13. These will be the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games: the first were held in 2010 in Singapore, where more than 3,500 athletes aged 14 to 18 competed. The following summer tournaments took place in 2014 and 2018.

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