In Australia, ABC News reported that it will update the finishing order of the 166th Melbourne Cup in Melbourne as participants’ places are confirmed.

Finishing order

ABC News Australia states in its publication that the full finishing order of the 2026 race will be added after the results are confirmed. The material is to contain information on where each horse finished. ABC has not yet provided a confirmed finishing order.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Race day at Flemington

ABC calls Melbourne Cup day at Flemington Racecourse the biggest day on Australia’s horse racing calendar. Millions of people follow the race to find out what place their chosen horse will take, the broadcaster says.

ABC also calls the Melbourne Cup the race that stops the nation. Separately, the broadcaster is running an online sports report on the progress of the Melbourne Cup and advises following the results there.

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