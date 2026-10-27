India's cricket team defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I match of the series in Wellington, New Zealand, and secured the five-match contest ahead of schedule. India reached the target of 199 runs in 13 overs and two balls to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

A century in 35 balls

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma scored 113 runs off 38 balls, reaching his century in 35 balls. He came close to surpassing his own achievement: last month in Delhi, in a match against Afghanistan, Sharma scored a hundred off 30 balls — the fastest century by a player from a full-member country.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Sharma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a record 118 runs in the powerplay. They surpassed the previous total of 116 runs set by Romania against Serbia in 2021.

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New Zealand's performance

India's opening pair scored 133 runs before Suryavanshi was dismissed for 45. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner failed to catch Sharma when he was on 92, and the batter was later dismissed off Kyle Jamieson's bowling.

New Zealand lost the toss for the third consecutive time and batted first. The team scored 198 runs, while Daryl Mitchell, batting at number three, remained unbeaten on 89. The fourth match of the series will take place in Auckland on Friday.

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