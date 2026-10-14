In the United States, lawyers for Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said that a declassified recruiting report prepared for the search for a Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2024 contains racial stereotypes. In their view, the document also indicates unlawful retaliation against the coach over his lawsuit against the National Football League alleging racial discrimination.

As The Guardian reports, the Korn Ferry report, released on Tuesday, lists six strengths and seven weaknesses of the candidate. Flores’ lawyers believe this assessment demonstrates the continued use of racial stereotypes in the NFL head coach hiring process.

Lawyer’s statement

Attorney Michael J. Willemin said that Flores’ decision to hold the league and its clubs accountable for systemic racial discrimination, according to him, resulted in unlawful retaliation. He also claims that discrimination still plays a significant role in the selection of NFL head coaches.

Among the strengths in the report, Flores was described as a skilled presenter, and this was linked to his childhood in Brownsville, a Brooklyn neighborhood predominantly inhabited by Black and Latino residents. The document also stated that a friendship with a billionaire’s son allegedly gave him an opportunity to learn how to build relationships with members of wealthy circles.

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Criticism in the candidate profile

The report listed alleged insufficient communication skills, a lack of self-awareness, and Flores’ unpredictable behavior among his weaknesses. The profile also mentioned comments by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who said that the coach’s style undermined his self-confidence.

The document contained other negative assessments, including claims of alleged threats of violence against the general manager and irrational demands during a meeting on ownership issues. Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL was named as a separate drawback, which, in the opinion of the profile’s authors, could have become a distraction. The NFL did not provide an immediate comment in response to a request.

Flores, who is Black, filed a lawsuit against the league and three clubs in February 2022. He said that the NFL’s coach hiring process, particularly for Black candidates, is permeated by racism. Two other Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, later joined the lawsuit.

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