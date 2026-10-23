In Tokyo, Japan, Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said on October 23 that the organization would support Gianni Infantino in his bid to secure a new term as FIFA president. The statement was made during an extraordinary AFC Congress attended by Infantino.

Support for a new term

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Salman said that the confederation reaffirmed its full commitment to supporting Infantino and his leadership when he seeks a new term as FIFA president. The AFC president also described the support for Infantino among confederation members as clear.

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Statement at the congress

Sheikh Salman said that Infantino had visited many countries in Asia. According to him, he had also spoken with many members across the continent and knew their position on supporting the FIFA president. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the statement was made in Tokyo in Infantino’s presence.

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