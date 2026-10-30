The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Kenyan marathon runner Peres Jepchirchir after a positive doping test for erythropoietin (EPO). As TimesLIVE reports, the sample was collected before her victory at the Sydney Marathon.

EPO is a prohibited substance used to enhance blood performance indicators. Jepchirchir's provisional suspension came ahead of the New York City Marathon.

Athletes' reaction

The reigning men's New York City Marathon champion Benson Kipruto said such cases damage the reputation of athletes from Kenya and athletics as a whole. He called for stronger doping controls before the starts of the World Marathon Majors series, especially for decorated athletes.

Kipruto also proposed directing part of the payments athletes receive for competing toward more intensive testing over several months before marathons.

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Right to appeal

Jepchirchir has the right to appeal the provisional suspension and request analysis of the B sample. The reigning women's New York City Marathon champion Hellen Obiri said the news shows that the anti-doping system is working, but refrained from drawing conclusions until the B sample is analysed.

In 2021, Jepchirchir won the New York City Marathon several weeks after winning Olympic gold. Since the AIU was established in 2017, more than 140 Kenyan athletes have faced doping sanctions. Athletics Kenya previously stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy on doping.

The athlete's provisional suspension came several weeks after World Athletics granted Nairobi the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

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