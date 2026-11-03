UAE side Al Ain defeated Al Ittihad 4-1 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in an AFC Champions League group-stage match. Vladimir Ivic's team secured their fourth victory in the tournament and remained top of the West Asia table with 12 points, The National reports.

Four Al Ain goals in Jeddah

The visitors opened the scoring in the 17th minute: Al Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic parried Georgios Giakoumakis' header straight to Kaku, who scored from a tight angle. Before half-time, Rafael Rodrigues doubled Al Ain's lead when his cross or shot flew past Rajkovic and into the net.

In the second half, the hosts reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute when Marwan Al Sahafi scored after a pass from Houssem Aouar. However, Al Ain soon scored a third: the ball, following a low cross from the right by Hossein Rahimi, deflected off Jan-Carlo Simic and looped over the goalkeeper. Matias Palacios made the final score 4-1 from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

After the match, Ivic said that his team had handled the different circumstances of the game well. He also noted Al Ittihad's active start during the first 10-15 minutes of the match. The Saudi club have four points and sit in 10th place.

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Al Nassr victory without Ronaldo

In another match, Al Nassr thrashed Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor 6-2 in Tashkent without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward was rested ahead of the trip to Uzbekistan, along with Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan.

Abdullah Al Hamdan opened the scoring in the 15th minute, while Joao Felix scored twice. Flamarion scored for Pakhtakor before the break. After it, Abdulalelah Al Amri, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Angelo scored for the Saudi side, while Dostonbek Khamdamov's goal was the hosts' second of the match. It was Al Nassr's biggest victory in the AFC Champions League.

Other results

Al Qadsiah beat Qatar's Al Gharafa 5-0 away from home and moved up to third place with eight points. Mexican forward Julian Quinones scored twice in the first half. The reigning two-time tournament winners Al Ahli drew 0-0 with Al Sadd in Qatar.

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