Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr defeated Neom 1-0 in a Saudi Pro League match at Awwal Park Stadium. João Félix scored the only goal in the 61st minute, finishing Angelo’s pass with a long-range strike.

Ronaldo’s missed penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo could have opened the scoring late in the first half but missed a penalty, shooting wide of the goal. The penalty was awarded after a foul on Félix in the box. It was Ronaldo’s fourth missed penalty from 31 attempts for Al-Nassr.

After the break, the 41-year-old forward failed to convert several more chances. In particular, he shot over the bar from close range after a pass from Sadio Mané and also failed to score with a header. Ronaldo is aiming to reach 1,000 career goals; after the match, his tally stood at 981 goals.

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League standings

The victory kept Al-Nassr in third place in the standings. The team trails Al-Hilal by two points and leaders Al-Qadsiah by three.

Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou said after the match that the team created many chances and needs to work on correcting its mistakes. He also urged everyone to support one another regardless of the result, The National reports.

In another match of the round, Al-Qadsiah beat Al-Taawoun thanks to Tijjani Reijnders’ goal in the 96th minute and returned to first place with 25 points. Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Ettifaq 4-1, with Georges Ilenikhena and Youssef En-Nesyri scoring two goals each.

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