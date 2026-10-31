Spanish rider Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing took pole position in qualifying for the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia. His compatriot Jorge Martin, the 2024 season champion, withdrew from the race weekend as he continues recovering from a wrist fracture, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Third career pole

Marquez set the fastest lap time of 1 minute 56.493 seconds. He was 0.070 seconds ahead of his older brother Marc Marquez, the reigning series champion. Marc Marquez climbed from fifth place in the final minutes of the second qualifying segment and briefly topped the timesheets, but Alex Marquez reclaimed first place with his final fast lap.

It was Alex Marquez's third MotoGP pole position of his career and his first this season. Pedro Acosta of KTM took third place on the starting grid. Aprilia riders Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi qualified fourth and fifth, while Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth.

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Martin ends his participation

Jorge Martin made a brief appearance in Saturday morning practice but did not take part in the first qualifying segment. Last week, he was injured in a crash during the sprint race at Phillip Island and ended Friday practice early so as not to hinder his recovery.

Aprilia manager Paolo Bonora said the decision not to continue racing was made jointly with doctors. According to him, the rider felt better than the previous day, but he was unable to put sufficient load on his wrist while braking. The team plans to focus on the round in Doha.

Johann Zarco of LCR Honda and Francesco Bagnaia on Ducati progressed through the first qualifying segment into the second. Bagnaia briefly improved his position, but ran off the track at the first corner and, after returning to the pits, struck his motorcycle's windscreen.

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