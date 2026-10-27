At the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, United Kingdom, Alexia Putellas of London City Lionesses won the award for the 2025/2026 season for the third time in her career. Polish Barcelona footballer Ewa Pajor finished second.

Ewa Pajor's performance during the season

As Interia Sport reports, several Barcelona representatives were among the contenders for the main individual award before the gala evening. Pajor was considered one of the candidates for victory thanks to her performances during the season.

According to the outlet, Barcelona defeated Olympique Lyon in the 2025/2026 Champions League final, and Pajor was named the most valuable player of the final. She also became the tournament's top scorer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other awards of the ceremony

Pere Romeu of Barcelona was named the best coach. Charlín Corral of CF Pachuca received the award for best scorer, Vicky López of Barcelona won the Kopa Trophy for the best young footballer, and Cata Coll of the Catalan club received the Lev Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper.

Barcelona were also named Club of the Year.

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