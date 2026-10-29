Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso again criticized the driving standards of drivers in the bottom third of the Formula 1 field ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico. After contact with Williams driver Alex Albon at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, he said he considers their level low and spoke of a lack of talent, Sky Sports News reports.

Contact in Austin

On the first lap of the American race, Albon tried to overtake Alonso in the battle for 12th place on the entry to the Turn 11 hairpin. Contact occurred between the Williams and Aston Martin cars, with both cars sustaining damage. Neither driver was penalized: Alonso finished 16th and Albon 17th.

Alonso said he would not raise the issue at Friday’s drivers’ meeting, as he considers such episodes part of racing. According to him, Aston Martin should start higher up to avoid being in this part of the field. The Spaniard also described first-lap contacts and damage to front wings as unnecessary, particularly given the teams’ spending cap.

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Albon’s response

Albon disagreed with his rival’s assessment. At the FIA press conference, he said he respects Alonso and looked up to him as a child, but called such comments unpleasant. The Williams driver believes the current standard of drivers is high throughout the field and that the lower half of the grid 10–15 years ago differed from today’s.

Alonso, meanwhile, said that, in his view, a similar situation had been characteristic throughout his Formula 1 career, which began in 2001. He explained that cars at the back of the field are more difficult to drive because of less grip, so mistakes occur more often.

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