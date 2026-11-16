American figure skater Vadim Kolesnik raised the Ukrainian flag after his triumph at the U.S. Grand Prix

Vadym Kolesnik, a native of Kharkiv, and his partner Emilia Zingas won the home leg of the Figure Skating Grand Prix in Everett, Washington. After his victory, the skater raised the Ukrainian flag.

Vadym Kolesnik and Emilia Zingas were one of last season’s breakout pairs. The American pair performed triumphantly at the Olympic Games, finishing fifth at the premier sporting event, and shortly thereafter won their first-ever World Championship medal—a bronze. That is why they were the top favorites to win the U.S. Grand Prix.

In the rhythm dance, they demonstrated a high level of execution, earning perfect scores on their twizzles (simultaneous spins), pattern dances (every year in figure skating, ice dancing requires a thematic element in the program), and lifts. Thanks to this, they scored 82.52 points and took the lead.

In the free dance, Kolesnik and Zingas performed just as brilliantly. They earned the highest levels on all lifts, and even on the elements where they lost levels, they still delivered impressive performances. As a result, they won the free dance and, with it, the entire tournament, claiming their first-ever Grand Prix gold medal.

Ukrainian female épée fencers won bronze at the Fencing World Cup stage in China.

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The Usyk vs. Benavides fight may be postponed due to a WBC decision.

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