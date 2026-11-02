Anastasia Alpeeva and Kira Makogoneko were named Athletes of the Month for October by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Following a meeting of the Expert Commission, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine announced the winners of the traditional “Athlete of the Month” contest for October 2026.

The title of “Athlete of the Month” went to Anastasia Alpeeva, the world champion in freestyle wrestling in the 76-kg weight class. At the World Championships in Astana, the Ukrainian athlete won the national team’s only gold medal, marking the best performance by Ukrainian female wrestlers in the history of their participation in this Olympic weight class. Her personal coach, Andriy Pistun, was named the best coach of October.

Kira Makogoneko was named “Best Young Female Athlete of October.” The Ukrainian boxer won gold at the World Youth Championships in the 54-kg weight class at a tournament in Budva, Montenegro, where she defeated China’s Sirui Yang in the final. Her father and personal coach, Artem Makogoneko, was named the young athlete’s best coach.

Source: Glavkom.

As a reminder, Ukraine won its first medal at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The first medalist was judoka Khazar Heydarov, who competes in the under-66-kg weight class.

Russian track and field athletes have been barred from competing in the Youth Olympic Games, which will take place this fall in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

“Suspilne Sport” will not broadcast the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. However, the competitions will be available to watch on the “Suspilne Sport” platforms and local “Suspilne” television channels.

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