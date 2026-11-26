After the final of the Year-End Championships, Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva publicly addressed Elina Svitolina, even though the Ukrainian team had agreed in advance with the organizers that the rivals would not exchange traditional greetings. According to The Telegraph, Andreeva was aware of this agreement but mentioned the Ukrainian player in her speech anyway. Afterward, Svitolina chose not to respond to her remarks, and the Ukrainian tennis player began facing criticism on social media.

Elina Svitolina and her team had discussed the format of the awards ceremony with the organizers of the Year-End Championships in advance. They agreed that after the final match against Russian player Mirra Andreeva, the tennis players would not deliver the traditional congratulatory speeches to one another. Instead, they were to answer only the host’s questions.

According to the publication, the host was also not supposed to ask Andreeva any questions about Svitolina. The Russian athlete was aware of the Ukrainian team’s position and the agreed-upon format of the ceremony. However, during the awards ceremony, Andreeva decided to address Svitolina after all. The Ukrainian player spoke first and did not mention her Russian opponent in her speech. She adhered to the agreement and refrained from making any public statements directed at her.

After the final, Svitolina also did not shake Andreeva’s hand. The Ukrainian tennis player has not greeted her Russian and Belarusian opponents since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is a matter of principle for her, and she has consistently adhered to this stance at international tournaments. Andreeva, for her part, congratulated Svitolina on a successful season in her speech. She specifically mentioned the Ukrainian player’s return to professional tennis after the birth of her daughter. In this way, the Russian player publicly addressed her rival, although, according to The Telegraph, she knew in advance that this type of interaction had not been planned.

Svitolina did not respond to Andreeva’s remarks. However, after the ceremony, posts criticizing the Ukrainian athlete began appearing on social media. Some users reproached her for not responding to the Russian player’s congratulations. At the same time, it is important to consider the prior agreement between Svitolina’s team and the organizers in this situation. The Ukrainian adhered to the agreed-upon format of the ceremony, while Andreeva decided to address her publicly despite these conditions, according to The Telegraph.

Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, admitted that she did not even consider ending the season early following her breakup with French tennis player Gaël Monfils. According to the athlete, she almost immediately ruled out the option of withdrawing from the 2026 WTA Finals, to which she returned this season after an eight-year hiatus.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina stated that she took Mirra Andreeva’s remarks during the ceremony following the WTA Finals as a provocation. In the decisive match, Andreeva won with a score of 7–5, 6–3.

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