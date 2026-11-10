Andriy Shevchenko shared a family photo and congratulated his son on his 20th birthday

Christian, the son of legendary Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko, celebrates his 20th birthday on November 10. To mark the occasion, his father posted a family photo featuring the birthday boy and his wife, Kristen Pazik, and dedicated some warm words to his son. Like his father, Christian has chosen a career in soccer.

In his post, Shevchenko encouraged Christian not to give up on his dream and assured him that the whole family loves him. “Happy birthday, our Christian Shevchenko! Keep chasing your dream! We love you,” the soccer player wrote.

Shevchenko accompanied his message with a family photo in which he poses with his son and wife, Kristen Pazik. The couple has four sons: Jordan, Christian, Alexander, and Ryder-Gabriel. Kristen and Andriy met in Italy in the early 2000s. The couple married on July 14, 2004, in Washington, D.C.

Christian followed in his father’s soccer footsteps

Christian Shevchenko has also dedicated his life to soccer. He trained at the Chelsea Academy in London and later continued his development in Tottenham’s youth system, which he joined in December 2022. In July 2023, the soccer player transferred to Watford, where he played for the youth teams. Two years later, he signed a professional contract with the club. In May 2026, Christian left Watford.

Thus, the younger Shevchenko continues on his own soccer path, while his father publicly supports him and encourages him not to rest on his laurels. Andriy Shevchenko wished his son a happy birthday on his Facebook page.

Andriy Shevchenko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association, and his wife, Kristen Pazik, publicly wished their eldest son, Jordan, a happy birthday. He turned 22 on October 29.





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