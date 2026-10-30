England defeated Papua New Guinea 34:12 in Wollongong, Australia, at the Rugby League World Cup. At the same time, Brian McDermott's team found themselves on the brink of elimination at the tournament's group stage.

Points difference was not enough

As Sky Sports reports, following a 12:30 defeat to Tonga in their opening match of the tournament, England no longer controlled their own destiny. Even despite an 82:0 rout of France, England needed to beat Papua New Guinea by at least 70 points to overtake Samoa on points difference.

England started the match actively and scored four tries in the first 21 minutes. Dom Young was among the try scorers. However, England's mistakes and the confident play of their opponents prevented the team from building on their early advantage.

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The decisive group match

By the end of the first half, Papua New Guinea allowed their opponents to score only three points from a penalty, and after the break responded with two converted tries. England were unable to score a try for 48 minutes until Morgan Knowles did so. Mikey Lewis added another try in the final play of the match.

A 22-point margin will likely not be enough to avoid England's first-ever group-stage elimination at a World Cup. The team's only way to finish second is for Tonga to beat Samoa by 46 points or more in Sunday's match, which will conclude the group stage.

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