England’s rugby league team defeated France 82-0 in Perth, Australia, in a World Cup match. The rout allowed England to improve their points difference and retain their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

As Sky Sports reports, England scored 14 tries. Herbie Farnworth completed a first-half hat-trick, while Dom Young also scored three tries. Mikey Lewis, who came off the bench, crossed the opponents’ try line twice.

Six tries before the break

At the start of the match, the French team offered serious resistance and prevented England from opening the scoring throughout the first quarter. England scored their first try in the 23rd minute, after which France began to lose momentum. Over the final 17 minutes of the first half, Brian McDermott’s team scored six tries and went into the break leading 36-0.

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Besides Farnworth, Young and Lewis, England’s tries were scored by Matthew Ashton, George Williams, Victor Radley, Jez Litten, Jack Welsby and AJ Brimson. Hugo Savala scored 26 points. Brimson also scored a try three minutes before the final whistle.

The fight for the semi-finals continues

Before the match against France, England trailed Samoa by 150 points on points difference after Samoa’s big win over Papua New Guinea. England will play their next match in Wollongong against Papua New Guinea. To reach the final four, they need another big victory, as well as a favourable result in the Tonga-Samoa match on November 1.

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