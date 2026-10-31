England’s women’s rugby team defeated the United States 55-12 in a WXV Global Series match in New Jersey, USA. Winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scored four tries. Sky Sports reports.

England score nine tries

England scored nine tries in total. In addition to Moloney-MacDonald, tries were scored by centre Meg Jones, winger Mia Venner, replacement hooker Bryony Field, and back-row players Maddie Feaunati and Sadia Kabeya.

The first half was more evenly contested, with the gap standing at 10 points before the break. In the second half, England’s advantage became significant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Response after defeats in Canada

Before the match against the United States, John Mitchell’s team suffered two consecutive defeats in Test matches in Canada, for the first time in a decade. In Toronto, England also ended an unbeaten run that had lasted 41 Test matches and four years.

The United States scored two tries, by loosehead prop Hope Rogers and replacement back Kate Zackary. In the second half, the Americans conceded three tries in nine minutes while prop Mona Tupou was in the sin bin for repeated infringements at scrums.

Read us on