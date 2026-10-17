England’s women’s rugby league team thrashed Wales 70-6 in the opening Group A match of the World Cup in Perth. England scored 13 tries, seven of them before half-time, after which they led 40-6.

Two hat-tricks and Rowe’s record

Connie Boyd, who made her England debut, and winger Anna Davies each scored a hat-trick. Izzy Rowe scored two tries and made nine conversions, collecting 26 points in total. She equalled the record for the most points scored by an England player in a Women’s World Cup match.

Amelia Brown and Rowe scored two tries each for the winners. Georgia Wilson, Hollie-Mae Dodd and Jasmine Strange, another team debutant, also scored. According to BBC Sport, Brown scored one of the tries after taking advantage of a favourable bounce of the ball near her own try line following a Wales kick, before covering 109 metres to the opposition try line.

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Wales levelled the score early on

England opened the scoring in the third minute through a try by Brown. However, Wales capitalised on several errors by their opponents and levelled the score within the first 10 minutes: Paige Travis scored a try and Preston made the conversion.

After that, England regained control of the game and crossed the opposition try line seven times before half-time. Wales are competing in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup for the first time. In the two previous head-to-head meetings, England scored 114 points against this team without conceding any.

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