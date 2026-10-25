England's national team won the World Cup for football players with cerebral palsy for the first time, defeating the United States 2-1 in the final in Atlanta, USA. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Goal in the final minutes

Tournament hosts the United States took the lead after a corner kick three minutes before the end of the match. Sam Dewhirst equalised and took the game into extra time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Porcher's decisive goal

David Porcher secured victory for the English team, known as the Para Lions. He sent the ball into the net after Dewhirst's shot was saved.

Coach's reaction

England head coach Jack Rutter called the achievement historic for the sport. According to him, the players and staff made significant efforts and sacrifices for this goal. Rutter said that the team arrived at the tournament hoping to win a medal, but ultimately lifted the World Cup for the first time.

Read us on