England’s women’s national team defeated Greece 3-1 in Crete, Greece, in the first match of the first round of the 2027 World Cup qualification playoffs in Brazil. England gained an advantage ahead of the return match, which will take place on Tuesday in Leicester.

As Sky Sports reports, Georgia Stanway opened the scoring in the 39th minute. Laura Blindkilde Brown and Alessia Russo also took part in the scoring move.

England’s three goals

Before halftime, Lauren James scored with a long-range strike, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Greek footballer Ioanna Papateodorou hit the crossbar with a shot from around 35 yards in the 34th minute.

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In the second half, England extended their lead. In the 63rd minute, Maya Le Tissier scored from a tight angle after the goalkeeper had saved her two previous attempts. Four minutes later, Alessia Russo found the bottom corner after a pass from Beth Mead — 3-0.

Greece reduced the deficit

In the 78th minute, Calliste Brookshire, who plays for Scottish club Rangers, reduced the hosts’ deficit. In stoppage time, Jess Park hit the crossbar.

England reached the playoffs after finishing below Spain in qualification. The winner of the England-Greece tie will face Slovakia or Ukraine in the second round of the playoffs on the road to the World Cup in Brazil.

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