A US federal appeals court reinstated a jury verdict against the National Football League (NFL) in an antitrust case concerning the price of Sunday Ticket broadcasts. At the same time, the court ruled that the NFL may seek a new trial on the amount of damages, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Appeals court decision

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, based in San Francisco, overturned a ruling by a federal judge in California. In 2024, the judge vacated a $4.7 billion jury verdict issued after hearing a lawsuit brought by Sunday Ticket subscribers.

Plaintiffs included individual subscribers and commercial establishments, including bars and restaurants. They alleged that the NFL inflated the price of Sunday Ticket to limit the number of subscribers and protect television networks’ payments for broadcasting rights to games in local markets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The damages amount will be reconsidered

A jury in Los Angeles awarded $4.6 billion to individual subscribers and $96.9 million to commercial subscribers. However, District Judge Philip Gutierrez rejected the testimony of two key witnesses and concluded that the evidence did not support the damages calculation.

The appeals court found that the judge had wrongly excluded the opinions of the plaintiffs’ experts. At the same time, the panel said the jury determined the damages amount through an improper consideration of the evidence rather than in accordance with the trial court’s instructions.

The NFL said it was disappointed with the decision and was considering further legal challenges. The league also called its television broadcast distribution model the most convenient for fans in sports and the entertainment industry.

Read us on