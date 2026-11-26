Arda Turan, head coach of Donetsk’s “Shakhtar,” commented on the team’s 0–1 loss to “Fenerbahçe” in the fifth round of the Champions League. The Turkish coach acknowledged that the team had a poor game, citing a lack of experience among the young players and too many turnovers as the main problems.

According to Turan, Shakhtar’s players still have a lot to learn, and progress cannot happen overnight. At the same time, the coach emphasized that the team must be prepared to accept defeats and learn from them.

“I know what I’m going through with my players. They’re all very young; they still have a lot to learn. This doesn’t happen overnight. We have the courage to accept such defeats. But so many turnovers—that’s too many. That’s just how soccer is: we’ll learn from this setback.

We know what we have at our disposal. We have young and promising players. We played poorly—it was our worst match in the Champions League. You can’t win like that,” beIN Sports quotes Turan as saying.

Despite the disappointing result, the head coach assured that Shakhtar has no intention of giving up and will continue working to improve their play.

“We won’t give up. This is a disappointing situation for us. A loss is hell for a soccer player. We’ll bounce back and keep working to become better,” Turan said.

The loss to Fenerbahçe marked Shakhtar’s third consecutive defeat in the Champions League. As a result, the Donetsk team has fallen out of the playoff qualification zone and dropped to 26th place in the standings.

In the next round, on December 9, the “Miners” will play an away match against Slovan.

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar 1–0 in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. The match took place in London, United Kingdom, at Stamford Bridge, and the only goal was scored in the second half by Vedat Muriqi.

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