Arda Turan explained what helped Shakhtar secure its first victory in the Champions League

Arda Turan, head coach of Donetsk’s “Shakhtar,” commented on the team’s first victory in the 2026/27 Champions League season. The coach explained how the “Miners” managed to stage a comeback and praised his players’ efforts.

According to the coach, the Ukrainian team’s players were initially too emotional, as the squad is still quite young. This hindered them somewhat at the start of their 3-1 victory over AEK.

However, after conceding a goal, the Shakhtar players managed to pull themselves together and return to their game plan.

“AEK has two center forwards and two wingers who are ready to launch counterattacks. At the same time, this creates certain weaknesses in the team’s defense, so we paid special attention to this aspect. Overall, I think we handled the difficult moments better in this match,” said Turan.

The coach added that the three points earned in the second round at Stamford Bridge should help the team going forward.

“This victory is very important and brings us immense joy, as it allows us to continue dreaming of the Champions League and to keep moving forward on our path. That is why I am happy and would like to congratulate my players from the bottom of my heart,” the coach added.

Shakhtar will play its third-round match on October 21 in Milan. The Ukrainian team will face Inter at 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

To advance to the knockout stage, Shakhtar must finish no lower than 24th in the group standings. The teams that finish in the top eight will advance to the round of 16, while clubs ranked 9th through 24th will play in the round of 32.

After two matches, the Ukrainian club has four points and is in 11th place in the standings.

Source: Channel 24

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