In Los Angeles, United States, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 18-16 in an NFL Week Six game. Kicker Chad Ryland scored all of his team’s points by converting six field goals. Ryland’s final kick gave the Cardinals victory as time expired, BBC Sport reports.

Rams falter late

The Rams took the lead with 47 seconds remaining in the game. Following Colby Parkinson’s touchdown, punter Ethan Evans took over kicking duties and converted the extra point.

The Rams’ primary kicker, Blake Grupe, injured his knee while attempting a tackle after the opening kickoff. The Cardinals responded immediately, and Ryland’s sixth field goal, a personal single-game record for him, secured the away win.

For Arizona, this was its second win of the season after three victories in the previous one. Both current successes came at stadiums in Los Angeles: in Week One, it also defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. Following this result, the Cardinals moved ahead of the Rams in the NFC West division. Rams head coach Sean McVay said: “We have to figure out how to fix this, and it starts with me.”

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Other results of the week

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chargers 22-6 and maintained their unbeaten start to the season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his 100th regular-season win in his 131st start, matching Tom Brady’s record. Running back Kenneth Walker rushed for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost 14-25 to the Carolina Panthers in their first game after quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on the injury list. The team suffered its fourth consecutive defeat, the first time since Nick Sirianni took charge in 2021.

In London, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 thanks to a field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn. Jaguars receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter became the first player since 2002 to record a receiving touchdown and an interception in the same game. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 and, with a 4-2 record, led the AFC North on tiebreakers.

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