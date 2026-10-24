In London, United Kingdom, Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at home in a Premier League match. Thanks to their seventh victory in the opening eight rounds, the team reached 21 points and drew level with Manchester City on this measure, trailing the leaders only on goal difference.

Defenders' goals

Ezri Konsa opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium in the seventh minute. The defender bundled the ball into the net after a corner, scoring his first goal for the club. Viktor Gyokeres was credited with the assist in this episode, marking his first league start of the season.

In the 68th minute, Gabriel doubled the hosts' advantage by scoring the second goal with a header. This match was the defender's 200th Premier League appearance for Arsenal. He sustained an injury in the second half but was able to continue playing.

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Everton's missed chance

With the score at 1-0, Everton had an opportunity to equalise late in the first half. Thierno Barry got a chance after Ben White unsuccessfully headed the ball back to goalkeeper David Raya, but he was unable to take it.

For David Moyes' team, the defeat was their second in a row in the league. Everton also extended their winless run to 14 away league matches against Arsenal. As Sky Sports reports, Arsenal took advantage of Manchester City's defeat to Aston Villa.

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