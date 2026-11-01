Arsenal defeated Liverpool 1-0 in a Premier League match at Anfield. Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the 16th minute, finishing Declan Rice's cross at the far post. As Sky Sports reports, the London club secured its first victory at this stadium in 14 years.

Havertz's goal proved decisive

Liverpool put pressure on David Raya's goal and had 17 shots, but none of them forced the Arsenal goalkeeper to make a save. Florian Wirtz hit the crossbar from a free kick, while Alexis Mac Allister missed the target with a header from a promising position.

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Following the win, Mikel Arteta's team moved into first place in the Premier League. Arsenal are three points ahead of Manchester City and nine points ahead of Liverpool.

Possible penalty incident

In the first half, the referees failed to notice Jurrien Timber pulling Alexander Isak's shirt. Sky Sports notes that Liverpool could have been awarded a penalty. Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher called on VAR to properly review the incident.

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