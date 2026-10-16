Football club Arsenal plans to cut up to 60 jobs across several departments. The team’s head coach, Mikel Arteta, said that management explained the decision to him by its desire to develop the club, improve its operations and continue investing for future success, BBC Sport reports.

Which employees will be affected by the changes

Arsenal managing director Richard Garlick informed staff this week about the planned workforce reduction in a number of departments. It could affect up to 7% of the club’s 871 permanent employees.

The cuts will not affect the coaching and sporting staff of the men’s and women’s teams. They will also not affect jobs at the Arsenal Foundation charity, the Arsenal in the Community programme and the security service. The changes will concern roles outside the teams.

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Arteta’s position and financial figures

At a press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest, Arteta initially noted that the matter was not within his remit. At the same time, he said that the club had conducted an analysis of its staffing structure and that some decisions were necessary to place people in the appropriate roles, continue investing and achieve its sporting objectives.

The staff review, conducted by an external company, had been underway even before Arsenal’s Premier League victory. The decision on the cuts came a week after Arteta signed a new four-year contract with the club.

In February, Arsenal reported record revenue of £691 million for the 2024–25 financial year, but recorded an overall loss of £1.4 million. Operating costs rose to £200.8 million from £147.9 million a year earlier.

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