Arsenal drew 2-2 with Bayern in a Champions League match at the Allianz Arena. Declan Rice equalized in the 82nd minute, scoring from a tight angle after a combination involving Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres. According to Sky Sports, this goal helped the London club avoid their first defeat in 14 matches in the league phase or group stage of the tournament.

First-half goals

Eberechi Eze opened the scoring in the 25th minute after coming on for the injured Bukayo Saka. He finished off an attack following a pass from Martin Odegaard. Bayern responded in the 35th minute: Harry Kane provided an assist for Alphonso Davies, who equalized.

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Kane put Bayern ahead

In the 61st minute, Kane converted a penalty awarded after a handball by Jurrien Timber. The goal was the English forward’s 16th in 22 matches against Arsenal. Kane also became the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in ten consecutive Champions League matches. However, the final word went to Rice, whose goal set the final score of the match.

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