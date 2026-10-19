Artem Fedetskyi proposed a candidate for the position of head coach of Dynamo

Former Ukraine national team defender Artem Fedetskyi said he considers the club’s legendary former forward, Maksym Shatskikh, to be the best candidate for the position of head coach of Kyiv’s “Dynamo.”

According to the former soccer player, Shatskikh knows the inner workings of the Kyiv team very well, and his contract with the Kyrgyz club “Asia” expires in November.

Following the dismissal of Igor Kostyuk after a 1-3 loss to Polissya, assistant coach Maciej Kędziorek was appointed acting head coach of the Kyiv team. Shatskikh is the fourth-highest scorer in Dynamo’s history (141 goals); he previously served on the Kyiv team’s coaching staff and also managed the Uzbek clubs Pakhtakor and Andijan.

Source: Artem Fedetskyi’s YouTube channel.

Ihor Kostyuk briefly commented on his dismissal from his coaching position at Dynamo.

Dynamo fired its head coach following a loss to Polissya.

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