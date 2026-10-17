Aston Villa beat Newcastle 1-0 away in a Premier League match at St James' Park in Newcastle. Midfielder Johan Manzambi scored the only goal in the 36th minute, Sky Sports News reports.

Manzambi headed in a cross from Gomez. The player agreed to join Newcastle in the summer, but a late offer from Aston Villa brought him to the Midlands club. In midweek, he also scored in the Champions League match against Fenerbahce when he turned 21.

Controversial VAR decision

In the 18th minute, Newcastle defender Sven Botman received a yellow card for a hard foul on Nicolas Jackson. VAR officials reviewed the incident for a serious foul play offence, but did not consider the referee's initial decision to be a clear error. Botman remained on the pitch.

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The hosts did not register a single shot on target in the first half. After the break, Botman had a chance to equalise, but Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki tipped his powerful shot away with his fingertips. It was Newcastle's only shot on target in the match.

Chances for both teams

Aston Villa could have extended their lead before the break: Emi Buendia hit the post. Nicolas Jackson had two chances in the first half, while in the 73rd minute Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek saved a shot from Ross Barkley.

After conceding, Newcastle set a club negative record — the team failed to keep a clean sheet in 16 consecutive matches across all competitions. After the final whistle, both teams had eight points, while Aston Villa were one place below Newcastle.

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