The departure of Russian athletes scheduled to compete in the Youth Olympic Games was delayed due to operational restrictions at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. The delay was caused by security measures implemented following a drone attack on the Russian capital.

The flight from Moscow to Istanbul, from where the athletes were to continue their journey, departed late. The Youth Olympic Games will take place in Dakar from October 31 to November 13, 2026.

The flight carrying the Russian athletes to Istanbul was rescheduled, and as a result, the logistics for their onward flight to Dakar were also changed.

The Youth Olympic Games will take place in Dakar from October 31 to November 13.

This is according to reports from Russian propaganda media.

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