The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has presented proposals to change the calendar, ranking system and player payments starting in 2028. The package of initiatives is expected to increase the total compensation for tennis players to a projected $350 million, excluding prize money at Grand Slam tournaments, Cyprus Mail reports.

The initiatives still need to undergo consultations and an approval procedure. Under the ATP plan, centralized payments to athletes will exceed $100 million from 2028. Together with prize money and profit sharing, this is expected to bring total compensation to $350 million.

Bonuses and pension program

ATP proposes increasing the men's tour bonus pool from $21.5 million to $50 million. Another $25 million is planned for tennis players who finish the season in the top 250 of the rankings, while $30 million annually will be allocated for pension payments for 300 players.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the organization seeks to expand support for tennis players and help them cover the costs of competing on the tour. He also noted that growing revenues in tennis should create more opportunities for athletes throughout the tour.

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Changes to rankings and calendar

The organization also wants to give results at the biggest tournaments greater weight in the rankings. According to the ATP's plan, this should reduce the incentive for players to seek ranking points at other competitions after unsuccessful performances at the main events. The calendar is planned to introduce separate weeks for specific tournament categories.

This structure will include a new ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia. ATP stressed that tennis players will retain the opportunity to compete at all levels of the tour. Players have criticized the 11-month season over insufficient time for recovery and the risk of fatigue and injuries.

ATP will also review the long-term structure of competitions, including possible changes to doubles draws. Funds that may be freed up as a result of such decisions are planned to be redistributed to qualifying and payments to participants in the early rounds of singles. ATP plans to present the final package of proposals at the year-end meetings in Turin.

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