Australia’s rugby team will field Declan Meredith at fly-half in the second Bledisloe Cup Test against New Zealand, to be held in Sydney. Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson will not play due to leg injuries. The Guardian reports that Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, who has not yet made his national team debut, will provide cover for Meredith from the bench.

Changes to Australia’s lineup

Australia coach Les Kiss has moved Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii back to the centre, where he will play alongside Isaac Henry. The decision was made following Len Ikitau’s injury and Hunter Paisami’s ongoing suspension. Harry Potter will start on the left wing in place of Suaalii, while Filipo Daugunu has been named among the reserves.

Aidan Ross, who previously played for New Zealand, will start at loosehead prop, while Angus Bell will remain among the reserves. Josh Nasser will start at hooker. Forwards Josh Canham and Carlo Tizzano were also included on the bench after Australia significantly lost momentum in the second half of the previous match at Eden Park.

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Ryan Lonergan will play at scrum-half, while Kalani Thomas could make his third appearance for the national team. Tate McDermott was not included in the squad. Australia have lost their last 12 meetings with New Zealand.

Three changes to New Zealand’s starting lineup

New Zealand have made three changes to their starting lineup. Fabian Holland will play in the second row in place of Josh Lord, George Bower will start at loosehead prop instead of Ethan de Groot, and Josh Moorby will replace Leroy Carter on the left wing.

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie will be unable to rely on Anton Segner, Asafo Aumua and Leroy Carter, who have been ruled out by injuries and concussions sustained in the previous match. Ethan Blackadder is also unavailable due to injury. Richie Mo’unga will miss the match with a calf injury, so Damian McKenzie will again play at fly-half, while Beauden Barrett will start at fullback. In the previous match in Auckland, New Zealand beat Australia 50:19 and secured the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th consecutive year.

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