Australia beat Fiji 36:22 at Rugby League World Cup — The Guardian

Australia’s rugby league team defeated Fiji 36:22 in a Rugby League World Cup match in Brisbane and remained unbeaten in the tournament. Tom Trbojevic scored a hat-trick for Australia, while Fiji winger Semi Valemei also scored three tries.

As The Guardian reports, Fiji took the lead early in the second half after a try by Valemei, who finished an attack following a pass from Kurt Donoghoe. Soon afterwards, Fiji could have extended their lead to two tries, but the score was ruled out for obstruction.

Australia seized the initiative

After the disallowed try, Sam Walker and James Tedesco set up an attack that Trbojevic finished in the corner, levelling the score. A few minutes later, Walker kicked a penalty goal, and Australia took the lead and did not relinquish it again.

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Trbojevic later collected Tedesco’s low kick to score his second try and completed his hat-trick about 15 minutes before the final siren. Tedesco, who played his first Test match since 2023, gained more than 150 metres with the ball and provided three try assists.

Match progress and upcoming games

In the first half, Australia opened the scoring when Tedesco gave a short pass to Kotoni Staggs. Fiji responded with tries by Valemei and Taane Milne, with the latter grounding the ball after a kick by Brandon Wakeham. Before the break, Australia regained the lead thanks to a long-range attack involving Walker, Trbojevic and Tedesco.

Australia’s Cam Murray suffered a head injury, but in the second half the team strengthened its territorial battle through rotations, including Tino Faasuamaleaui and Pat Carrigan. In the group stage, Australia will play the Cook Islands in Townsville, while Fiji must beat New Zealand on the Gold Coast to reach the semi-finals.

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