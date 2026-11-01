Australia's women's rugby league team thrashed Wales 124-6 in a World Cup match in Sydney. The Australians scored 21 tries and set an international-match record for the number of points scored, BBC Sport reports.

Record score

Australia led 60-0 at half-time — the largest half-time score in the history of men's and women's World Cup matches. The final total of 124 points surpassed Denmark's previous international record, set when it defeated Sweden 122-8 in 2012.

The 118-point margin also became the largest in the history of women's international rugby league matches. The overall record for the biggest victory in international rugby league remains with France's men's team, which beat Serbia 120-0 in 2003.

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Australia's 21 tries

Jamie Chapman scored six tries, including the final one in the closing minute of the match. Jessica Sergis scored four tries, while Abbie Church, Keilee Joseph and Tamika Upton scored two each. Jesse Southwell made 20 conversions.

In the first half, the Australians had possession for 84% of the time and completed 21 of 22 attacking sets. Wales scored their first points of the match when the score was 0-100: Paige Travis became the first Australian opponent to score in the tournament, and Tayla Preston made the conversion.

For Wales, this is their debut World Cup and only the 16th match in their history. The team played its first Test match in 2021 and, before the game against Australia at the current tournament, lost to England 6-70 and Samoa 0-76. Australia won the previous three World Cups and are aiming for a fourth consecutive title.

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