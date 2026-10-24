Australia’s women’s rugby league team defeated England 78-0 in a World Cup match in Perth, Australia. The reigning world champions scored 15 tries and kept a clean sheet for the second game in a row.

Seven tries before the break

England got off to a poor start: the team was offside at the kick-off, after which Jaime Chapman opened the scoring. Later, Jenna Foubister kicked the ball into touch at the restart, giving Australia another attacking opportunity.

Chapman scored two early tries. England’s Anna Davies crossed the try line in the corner, but replays showed that her knee touched the ground outside the field before she grounded the ball. Australia scored seven tries before the break to lead 36-0.

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Australia maintained the pressure

In the second half, Tarryn Aiken, Olivia Kernick and Quincy Dodd scored for Australia. Abbi Church scored one of the tries after Jocelyn Kelleher collected the ball following her own kick and combined with Tamika Upton. Mackenzie Wiki, Tiana Penitani Gray, Isabelle Kelly and Shaylee Bent also scored tries.

Australia’s Julia Robinson, who was suspected of having a wrist fracture, and England second-row player Eva Hunter, who left the field with an ankle injury, were injured in the match. Despite the defeat, England retain a chance of reaching the semi-finals: in their final group match, the team will play Samoa, and the winner of the match will secure a place in the final four, Sky Sports reports.

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