Australia thrash Cook Islands 66-6 at World Cup — The Guardian

Australia’s rugby league team defeated the Cook Islands 66-6 in Townsville, Australia, to top Group A of the World Cup. As The Guardian reports, Reece Walsh was the key figure in the match: he scored one try, provided five assists and was involved in another scoring attack.

Three tries from two wingers

Tom Trbojevic and Jack Bostock each completed hat-tricks. For Trbojevic, it was his second consecutive match with three tries. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Kotoni Staggs, Jacob Preston and Harry Grant also scored one try each.

The Australians opened the scoring after Cook Islands winger Cameron Brown failed to hold the opponents’ first kick. Walsh passed to Bostock, who scored in the corner. Soon afterwards, the Cook Islands took the lead following a converted try by hooker Rua Ngatikaura, but Australia later regained the lead and ended the first half at 28-6.

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Mistakes ahead of the semi-final

In the second half, the Australians scored six tries in the first 20 minutes and effectively decided the winner of the match. At the same time, the team made 15 errors. Walsh complained of ankle and shoulder issues in the second half, while Trbojevic and Cam Munster had minor ankle problems, although both continued playing.

Canberra five-eighth Ethan Strange made his Australia debut in the second half. In next week’s semi-final, Australia will face the winner of the Samoa-Tonga clash.

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