Australia’s cricket team has left most players from its main Test squad out of the line-ups for the home One Day International and Twenty20 series against England. Mitchell Marsh, an all-rounder, will captain both Australian teams in the short formats, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Squad for the ODI series

The ODI squad includes Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly, who played in the Test series in South Africa. However, none of them will play in the Twenty20 matches.

Six cricketers have been included in both squads, among them 21-year-old fast bowler Mahli Beardman. He returns to international cricket after a break due to injury. All-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott could represent Australia for the first time in home matches, while 20-year-old batter Oliver Peake has been included in the ODI squad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Busy match schedule

Chief selector George Bailey explained the decision by the packed schedule. According to him, players who compete in several formats move directly from the South Africa tour to the ODI and T20 series, leaving little time to prepare the team for the Tests against New Zealand.

The ODI series will begin on November 13 in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide and Hobart. In late November and early December, the teams will play five Twenty20 matches in Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra. Australia’s four-match Test series against New Zealand starts on December 9.

Read us on