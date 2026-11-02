Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from the national cricket team. At the same time, the 38-year-old athlete will continue playing T20 for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, Sky Sports News reports.

Final match for the national team

Maxwell's final match for Australia came against Oman at this year's T20 World Cup. In that game, he took two wickets while conceding 13 runs in three overs with his off-spin, and he did not need to bat.

The cricketer said he had hoped to play a farewell match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but understands the team's course toward renewing its squad. According to him, the team needs to look at younger players and give them experience of international pressure ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

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Records and World Cup performances

Maxwell has scored five centuries in international T20 matches — a record he shares with India's Rohit Sharma. He is also among five Australian cricketers who have scored a century in all three international formats: Tests, one-day matches and T20s.

In June last year, Maxwell retired from the one-day format. At the 2023 World Cup, he scored 201 runs not out from 128 balls against Afghanistan, as Australia recovered from 91-7 and reached the target of 292 runs. At the same tournament, he recorded the fastest century in the history of one-day World Cups — off 40 balls in a match against the Netherlands.

Maxwell played 286 international matches for Australia: 149 one-day matches, 130 T20s and seven Tests. During that time, he scored more than 7,000 runs and took 136 wickets, and also won the one-day World Cups in 2015 and 2023 and the T20 World Cup in 2021.

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