Barcelona beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Camp Nou in a Champions League match. Raphinha scored twice, while Lamine Yamal added another goal, The Guardian reports.

Yamal’s goal and Villa’s chances

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute. Yamal cut in from the left flank towards the centre and struck the ball with his left foot into the far corner.

Aston Villa responded with pressure and a series of corners. Johan Manzambi fired wide following an attack involving Nicolas Jackson, and in the 33rd minute he unleashed a powerful shot that Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia saved.

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Raphinha’s brace

At the start of the second half, 19-year-old Marc Bernal replaced Rodri. In the 52nd minute, Raphinha doubled Barcelona’s lead: Pedri broke through the centre of the pitch and played the ball forward, while the Brazilian’s shot changed direction after a deflection.

Raphinha soon completed his brace. Joao Cancelo beat John McGinn and delivered a cross with the outside of his right foot, after which Raphinha finished the move accurately. According to the publication, this was his 18th goal in 13 matches for Barcelona this season.

Pedri spent 69 minutes on the pitch and left to applause from the stands. The visitors came closest to scoring after a corner, when the ball struck the post following a deflection off the head of a Barcelona player.

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