Barcelona thrashed Denmark's HB Koge 8-0 in a Women's Champions League match. Polish footballer Ewa Pajor scored a goal, taking her tally in the current tournament to four, Interia Sport reports.

Pajor scores after Pina's assist

The reigning tournament winners opened the scoring in the 12th minute: Caroline Graham Hansen converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review for a foul on Claudia Pina. Pajor scored the second goal. Pina received the ball in the central area, turned and played it forward to the Polish player, who went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and scored.

Before the match against the Danish club, Pajor had already scored twice against Paris FC and once in the match against Roma. Barcelona began this Champions League campaign with wins over Paris FC and the Roman team.

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Six goals in the second half

After the break, the Catalan side continued to score. Esmee Brugts headed in after a cross from Sydney Schertenleib, and Patri Guijarro scored later. Clara Serrajordi struck accurately from outside the penalty area after the ball had been cleared from Pajor's feet.

Kika Nazareth scored after a combination with Pajor, while Claudia Pina completed a brace. Nazareth provided the assist for her second goal. Zuzanna Witek came on for HB Koge in the 63rd minute.

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