Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams requires surgery for a fractured left fibula and a dislocated left ankle. He sustained the injuries late in the 108–101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Sky Sports reports.

Injury late in the game

Williams injured the lower part of his left leg with 1 minute and 14 seconds remaining in the game while driving to the basket on the Thunder's offensive half of the court. Medical staff immediately assisted him. The game was stopped for about five minutes, and the basketball player was later taken off the court on a stretcher.

Williams reacted emotionally when he saw the injury. While already sitting on the stretcher, he gave fans two thumbs up. His teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, holding back tears after the game, said he felt sorry for Williams.

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Wallace will also need surgery

Club general manager Sam Presti said the team would support Williams during his recovery and was optimistic about the prospects for rehabilitation. Before Sunday's game, the guard had averaged 18 points per game over his first 250 NBA games. He was an All-Star, made the All-NBA team and played an important role in the Thunder's championship in the 2024–25 season.

Forward Cason Wallace was also injured in the same game. The club said he would also need surgery for a torn left labrum. The timeline for his return will be determined after the surgical procedure.

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