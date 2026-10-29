Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will play a match on January 5, 2027, at the opening ceremony of the Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenyan President William Ruto announced this. The 60,000-seat arena will be a multifunctional venue for football and rugby matches.

Match ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations

As Nation Kenya reports, Bayern described the upcoming game as an international football festival. The club said the event is intended to boost interest in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will host jointly with Uganda and Tanzania from June 19 to July 17.

The stadium in Nairobi is expected to become Kenya's main venue for the tournament. Its construction began on March 1, 2024, at Jamhuri Ground along Ngong Road. According to the publication, the construction cost the government 45.85 billion Kenyan shillings. The arena will also host the World Rugby Sevens Division II tournament, scheduled for January 23–24, 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

History of the clubs' rivalry

Bayern have won the UEFA Champions League six times, while Ajax have won it four times. In ten official matches between the clubs, each side has recorded three victories, while four other meetings ended in draws. The teams last played on December 12, 2018, in the Champions League group stage, with the match ending 3:3.

Both clubs confirmed the match on their social media accounts. The meeting will take place in the middle of the European football season and will be sponsored by corporate partners, Ruto said.

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