The Chicago Bears defeated the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks 34-17 in an NFL game on Monday night. D'Andre Swift scored three short touchdowns, while quarterback Caleb Williams threw a scoring pass on the game's opening possession, Sky Sports reports.

Williams' efficient performance

Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown. He did not commit a turnover and was sacked once. On the Bears' opening drive, which lasted 17 plays, the quarterback found Luther Burden with a one-yard pass into the end zone.

After two field goals in the first half, Chicago took a 20-9 lead in the third quarter when Swift ran the ball in from one yard out. The running back had 27 carries for 69 yards in the game. Rome Odunze was the Bears' leading receiver with four catches for 87 yards.

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Simmons' impact on defense

Jeffery Simmons, whom the Bears acquired from Tennessee last week in exchange for a package of assets that included two first-round draft picks, recorded a sack on the opening drive. He also made a tackle for loss, had six tackles in total and deflected one pass. Chicago's defense allowed Seattle 252 yards and converted only one of 11 third-down attempts.

Seattle cut the deficit to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter: DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble by Colston Loveland, after which Sam Darnold threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, and the team converted a two-point attempt. However, Darnold's interception later allowed Chicago to put together a drive that ended with Swift's third touchdown. Darnold finished the game with 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The loss was the Seahawks' third in their last four games. It also ended a streak of 30 regular-season and playoff games without a loss by more than four points.

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